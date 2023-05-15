Young child seriously injured in Northwest Indiana crash, flown to Chicago hospital: police

Investigators believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which also injured the driver and another child.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A young child was flown to a Chicago hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Monday morning crash on Interstate 80/Interstate 94 in Northwest Indiana.

A second child was also hurt. Police said neither children, both less than 10 years old, were properly buckled in.

The driver also has serious injuries. Investigators believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.