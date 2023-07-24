Chicago Police Department issues alert for car thefts on Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning about an uptick in stolen cars on the city's Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about an uptick in car thefts on the city's Southwest Side.

Area One Detectives said that there have been at least nine motor vehicle thefts throughout July, spanning from South Mozart Street to South Francisco Avenue.

In every case, the victims parked their car and discovered it missing soon after, either on the same day or the day after they parked.

The police department did not release any information about any suspects.

People parking in this area should keep an eye out for suspicious activity and make sure their vehicle is secured. If they spot a theft, they should make sure to note a description of the suspect and vehicle, including a license plate number, and call 911.

Chicago police are helping residents enable two additional safety measures. Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office. All 22 police districts can etch a special, traceable marking onto catalytic converters to protect against theft.

Incident times and locations:

4900-block of South Western Avenue on July 1, 2023 between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m.

4800-block of South California Avenue on July 2, 2023 between the hours of midnight and noon

2800-block of West 46th Street between July 3 and 4, 2023 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.

4400-block of South Mozart Street on July 8, 2023 between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

4700-block of South Fairfield Avenue on July 9, 2023 at 11 a.m.

3000-block of West 47th Street on July 11, 2023 at 4 a.m.

4600-block of South Mozart Street on July 12, 2023 at 5 p.m.

4400-block of South Mozart Street on July 19, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

4600-block of South Francisco Avenue on July 20, 2023 at 7 a.m.

If you have any information, contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.

