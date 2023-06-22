Armed thieves steal car from Chicago firefighter's driveway in Norwood Park, all caught on video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter said his security cameras captured a group of armed men stealing a car from his driveway, the second one to be taken in a matter of months.

"It's a terrible violation," said James Legg. "I get up and go to work every day to protect the city, and this happens to me at my home."

Legg was greeted by a collection of shattered glass on the asphalt and his blue Dodge Durango SUV missing from his home.

"I'm scared. What if I would have walked out? This was 40 minutes before I leave for work in the morning, and had I walked out and found that, what wouldn've happened?" he wondered.

Chicgao police said the theft happened around 4:30 a.m. on McVicke rand Seminole in Norwood Park.

Legg's home security cameras captured the moments when two vehicles pulled up to his driveway. A man, armed with what looks like a semi-automatic weapon, is then seen looking around, standing guard, before another man breaks the SUV's window, hot-wires it, and drives off.

"Not only is this vehicle stolen, but August I had a vehicle stolen the same way from the same spot. So, this is the second car in two years," Legg said.

The nearly 25-year veteran with the Chicago Fire Department said he's now living in fear and frustration in his own home.

"Somebody stood 50 feet from my bedroom, 50 feet from where my children sleep with an automatic weapon and stole a car," he said.

Chicago police said the suspects drove away in an unknown direction. No one is in custody.

