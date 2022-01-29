Quick Tip

Car warranty scams: Tips to protect yourself and how to spot fake offers

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Production of new cars is down due to the pandemic but car warranty scams are up.

According to the call-blocking service RoboKiller, there were nearly 13 billion potential scam auto warranty calls in 2021, which is more than triple the 2020 total.

If you are called and asked to take immediate action to continue your car's warranty coverage, this is a potential red flag.

The Better Business Bureau says:
  • Read the fine print: Know your current policy, including expiration date and terms for extending before considering buying coverage from any outside provider


  • Be skeptical of unsolicited callers claiming to be from your dealership. Hang up and call the number listed on the dealer's website.

  • Install a call-blocking app or "silence" unknown callers on your smartphone if your carrier offers that option.

  • If you do pick up a call, never provide personal information, such as credit card or driver's license numbers. Research the company before buying any extended warranty.
