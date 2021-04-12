navy pier

Navy Pier hosts job fair for seasonal staff as Chicago attraction prepares to reopen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy Pier hosts job fair for seasonal staff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A job fair is underway Monday at Chicago's Navy Pier. The popular attraction is hiring seasonal staff before the planned reopening later this spring.

The city's most recognizable tourist attraction is preparing to come out of its pandemic hibernation.

RELATED: Sable Hotel Navy Pier opening with Lake Michigan, Chicago skyline views

"Navy Pier has been closed for quite some time and we're looking forward to reopening," said Navy Pier spokesperson Payal Patel. "We're as anxious as everybody to get this place reopened [and] welcome guests back safely."

To do that, Navy Pier's guest services department is adding to its team.

"We've had an overwhelming amount of interest in jobs at the pier, which comes as no surprise of course," Patel said. "Typically, we host this fair every single year and this year we sold out our tickets for reservations within 24 hours."

RELATED: The nation's largest rooftop opens at Chicago's Navy Pier

"It was full," said Darius Anthony, who secured a job at the fair. "They said there were no more slots so I just took a whim and came down here."

That gamble paid off for the 27-year-old brand new dad who came to the job fair looking for a more permanent job.

"It just feels bigger than me right now, for real," Anthony said. "I want to make sure everything I do after this point, every decision I make after this, is thinking about this as positive. It's a good decision."

RELATED: Navy Pier marina on hold until 2022

Anthony will be one of about 100 new employees hired, at least for the season, for jobs like running the pier's famed Ferris wheel or monitoring social distancing when the lakefront site finally reopens.

"As our phased reopening continues, there might be opportunities for more employment in the future," Patel said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjob fairnavy pier
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAVY PIER
Navy Pier could become public group after IL bill introduced
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
BGA's fight to make Navy Pier records public
Chicago skyline goes dark in memory of COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove bridge?
South Side bakery sees surge in business, some backlash after VP Kamala Harris visit
COVID cases in Michigan are surging, worrying Chicago health officials
1 dead, officer hurt and 1 detained in Tennessee school shooting
Tax refund tips for getting more money back from the IRS
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
George Floyd's brother sheds tears on the stand
Show More
CDC COVID racial disparity report no surprise Chicago-area experts
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
FEMA accepting applications for up to $9K for COVID funeral expenses
IL expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up; Chicago not included
House-trained deer forms special bond with Delaware family
More TOP STORIES News