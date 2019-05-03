Windy City LIVE

'The Purpose Path' author Nicholas Pearce gives tips for finding your purpose at work

Nicholas Pearce visited WCL to talk about finding your purpose at work.

Stuck in a rut at work? Trying to find your purpose in life? Look no further.

Nicholas Pearce, assistant pastor at Apostolic Baptist Church and professor at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his new book, "The Purpose Path."

At Northwestern, Pearce teaches a multitude of courses on management and organizations.

A graduate of MIT and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, he's a thought leader and trusted adviser to many.

For more information about Nicholas Pearce, please go to www.nicholaspearce.org.
