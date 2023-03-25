Chicago crime: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Canaryville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The carjacking happened in the Canaryville neigborhood's 600 block of West 47th Street at about 6:40 a.m., police said. A 46-year-old woman was sitting in her parked vehicle when a group of people approached her and took out a handgun.

SEE ALSO | Efforts to combat carjackings, vehicle thefts shift into high gear with $21M in grant funding for IL

Police said the offenders demanded the victim's vehicle. She complied, and the offenders fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the carjacking.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood