Spending too much on your cell phone bill? Check out these tips to save money

Look out for promotional deals offered by providers, usually around times like back-to-school or graduation season.

You can purchase coverage from a "budget provider" that uses the same network as one of the name-brand providers. You'll essentially get the same coverage at a much lower cost.

You could also save on your cell phone bill if you get a "bundle" or "family deal." Plans that include more people and devices may come with discount prices.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite high unemployment, almost 25% of people plan to spend more on their cell phone bill, according to Wallet Hub.shows 1 on 3 people plan on getting the new iPhone 13, and 2 in 5 Americans said the phone is their most important belonging during the pandemic.However, Wallet Hub said there are things you can do to save on the bill.To see how cheap you could get your phone bill, check out the, which crunches the numbers on whether it's better to buy a phone upfront or pay in installments, and much more.