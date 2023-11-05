CheSa's Bistro & Bar spices things up with gluten-free Cajun and Creole cuisine

Chesaree Rollins, chef and owner of CheSa's Bistro & Bar, delivers marvelous gluten-free Cajun and Creole cuisine at her Avondale neighborhood restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a brief hiatus, Chesaree Rollins, chef and owner of CheSa's Bistro & Bar, is back in the kitchen, delivering her marvelous Cajun and Creole cuisine in the Avondale neighborhood.

CheSa's new menu features delicious twists on traditional Cajun and Creole recipes. Not only is the food delicious, but it is also 100% gluten free.

A new cocktail menu is also available to guests who want to embellish the culinary adventure with some creative Southern-inspired libations.

CheSa's Bistro & Bar will be open Thanksgiving Day for brunch. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, and closed Mondays. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. CheSa's popular R &B Brunch is offered on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ample free parking is available in the adjacent parking lot.