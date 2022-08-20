Golden Knights parachute team practice for Chicago Air & Water Show performance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team is gearing up to put on quite a show this weekend at the Chicago Air and Water Show.

The crew is zipped up, strapped in and ready for their final practice.

"Oh my stomach is fine. It's just my brain is wired tight right now. There's a lot of activity going on over there," said Sfc. Morgan George with a laugh.

Lots of planning goes into this show. The parachute team goes through two months of intensive training to prepare just for this performance.

"What's going through my mind is I'm ready to jump, I'm ready to put on a great show," said Sgt. Nickolas Orozco.

With eye-catching stunts and tricks as they're free-falling thousands of feet above ground, these guys are fearless.

"This jump is pretty high stakes right now. One: there's water, there's high winds that are blowing us into the water. So we cannot make any mistakes," said George.

The plane doors are open the entire time. One by one each of the jumpers gets ready to fly.

A couple of high fives, some good luck wishes and they're out! Every one of them donning a smile as they make their exit.

This weekend is Staff Sergeant Benjamin Hall's first Chicago Air & Water Show. He's stoked for his first performance and to promote the military,

"I joined the military to actually travel and to jump out of airplanes, and to further my education. And being on the team, I get to do all three of those things," Hall said.

A once in a lifetime experience.