CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl was found dead after a Roseland apartment fire Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire occurred in a courtyard apartment building at 11035 South King Drive and at one point, heavy smoke was blowing out from the building, CFD said. The fire has been struck out.After an extensive search, CFD found the child. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, CFD said.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.Further details on how the fire started were not immediately available.