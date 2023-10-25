Man charged in arson investigation involving Halloween decorations: Chicago police

There is a Halloween Chicago fire investigation ongoing, after several decorations have been set ablaze on the North Side, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old Chicago man has been charged with arson in connection with one of the incidents listed in a community alert involving Halloween decorations last week.

Mario Munoz was arrested Tuesday near his home, Chicago police said. He was identified as the suspect who, on Oct. 11 just before 3:45 a.m., intentionally set fire to an object outside a home in the 2200-block of West Roscoe Street, CPD said.

He was also charged in connection to an Oct. 12 criminal damage to property incident in the 4100-block of Maplewood Avenue, police said.

He's been charged with a felony count of arson, causing over $150 in damage, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property less than $500.

A Ring camera allegedly captured Munoz cutting the heads off inflatable Halloween decorations outside the Maplewood Avenue home, according to a police report.

On Tuesday, Chicago police said they were questioning a person of interest after several Halloween displays have been set on fire.

Police issued a warning to residents on the North Side last week, after at least eight similar fires.

Police alerted residents that someone has been igniting Halloween decorations on front porches along with street corner garbage cans.

A previous person of interest was released after questioning.

On Tuesday morning, more Halloween decorations were found burning on the Northwest Side, but investigators said the fire did not appear criminal in nature.

Chicago police said the following incidents were included in their alert:

- 4600-block of North Lincoln Avenue on Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:50 a.m.

- 2100-block of West Montrose Avenue Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:48 a.m.

- 4500-block of North Lincoln on Oct. 4, 2023 at 4 a.m.

- 4600-block of North Lincoln on Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:13 a.m.

- 4000-block of North Lincoln on Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:58 a.m.

- 2100-block of West Agatite Avenue on Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:10 a.m.

- 2200-block of West Roscoe Street on Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:43 a.m.

- 3600-block of North Hoyne Avenue on October 16, 2023 at 3:27 a.m.

No injuries have been reported in any of the fires, including the one Tuesday morning.

Munoz appeared in court Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if any additional charges would be added.

A judge ruled he would remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.