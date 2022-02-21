2022 Chicago Auto Show wraps up Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is your final chance to check out this year's Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.The hours for President's Day are a little shorter than the rest of the days for the show, going from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.