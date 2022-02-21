chicago auto show

2022 Chicago Auto Show wraps up Monday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Auto Show 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is your final chance to check out this year's Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

The hours for President's Day are a little shorter than the rest of the days for the show, going from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW GUIDE: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.

WATCH | ABC7 Chicago presents '2022 Chicago Auto Show'

Chicago Auto Show attendees sample tasty treats from Black and brown-owned restaurants
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagosouth loopchicago auto showcarstechnologyshopping
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Chicago Auto Show offers chance to sample minority-owned restaurants
Chicago Auto Show giving back to local food banks
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
ABC7 Chicago presents '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live
TOP STORIES
CFD battling extra-alarm fire in brewpub, gym; 1 critically injured
Woman charged after 2 shot in Waukegan Walmart parking lot: police
School bus driver charged with DUI after allegedly causing crash
3 school districts make masks optional as fight moves to Supreme Court
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Show More
19 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Chicago business owner helps community through store closure
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with evening rain
More TOP STORIES News