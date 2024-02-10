2024 Chicago Auto Show opens at McCormick Place today

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. Here's what to expect.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. Here's what to expect.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. Here's what to expect.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. Here's what to expect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's opening day of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

The show runs Saturday through February 19 at McCormick Place.

First staged in 1901, it's the largest and longest running auto exposition in North America.

Toyota's Midwest Public Relations Manager Curt McAllister shares details on the new Land Cruiser at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

The show is produced by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, one of the nation's oldest metropolitan new-car dealership associations.

Friday night was the eve of the show with the First Look for Charity gala. More than 8,000 people got to stroll through the Auto Show floor, pinpoint their favorites and sit in the front seats in their gowns and black tie attire.

WATCH: 'ABC7 Presents the 2024 Auto Show' airing Feb. 10 and 11

This year, electric cars are front and center with more EVs than ever before in an expanded indoor test track. Tesla on the Chicago stage for the first time this year, along with Lucid.

And with more than one-million square feet of exhibit space

With more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, this year promises hundreds of different vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers.