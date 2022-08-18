Chicago firefighter injured fighting Austin blaze

FILE photo: View of the Chicago Fire Department, the third largest municipal fire department in the United States of America, in the Chinatown neighborhood on Sept. 24, 2014.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured fighting a blaze in the city's Austin neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at a building in the 4800-block of West Chicago Avenue.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said a firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

The spokesman did not say what kind of injuries the firefighter suffered, or how he or she was injured.

Chicago fire officials have not yet commented on the fire itself, its cause, whether the building is commercial or residential, if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, or if there have been any injuries or fatalities.