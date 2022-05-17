'I told him not to go': Mother speaks out on 'Bean' shooting; Chicago curfew ordinance criticized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's pushback Tuesday morning after Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed curfews after a chaotic weekend downtown.Now, Chicago's weekend curfew for minors will be an hour earlier -- moved up to 10 p.m.In Millennium Park, unaccompanied minors will not be allowed after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.Lightfoot's decision comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a crowd of young people his age near "the Bean" at Millennium Park this weekend.Chanell Holliday said her son, Seandell, was a smart kid who had big plans in life.He was an electronics whiz, who attended Gary Comer College Prep on the city's South Side.His mother said not long ago she found her son's handwritten list of 10 goals he wanted to accomplish."He wants to live to 21," she said. "I told him not to go. I said you're not going downtown."Prosecutors said 17-year-old Marion Richardson was arrested as he ran from the scene at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, and he's being charged as an adult.Richardson was quarreling with a girl in another group, and as he was being pulled away, the victim, Seandell Holliday, jumped Richardson from behind and punched him in the head, prosecutors said.That's when Richardson pulled out a gun and shot the boy in the chest, according to prosecutors.Chicago police said they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.Richardson is now being held on a $250,000 cash bond.