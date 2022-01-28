Have you ever been caught talking behind someone's back?

Also, Val's son Max is stepping into his own as a track star! Ryan challenges Max to a future race!
Project Hardknocks
Last summer, 24-year-old Dashaun Harris was shot and killed in the South Loop. Before his untimely death, Harris was the CEO and founder of the unofficial non-profit, Project HardKnocks. The initial mission of Project HardKnocks was to host a food drive on Thanksgiving.
"He created it five years back. Pretty much, he just saw a lot of problems throughout our community and stepped up to help," Harris's friend and Project HardKnocks organizer, Nersa Backstrom said.
Now, instead of mourning in silence, Harris' family and friends are turning tragedy into a legacy by continuing the work of his nonprofit. Last Thanksgiving with the help of close to 200 volunteers, Project HardKnocks donated winter clothes to several local nonprofits and fed the homeless on the city's south side. Harris's friend and Project HardKnocks organizer, Brian Simmons, said the goal now is to transform Project HardKnocks into an official nonprofit.
"We have to keep doing exactly what he was already doing and grow this as big as we possibly can to impact as many people as we possibly can because that's what he did when he was here," Simmons said.
You can donate to Project HardKnocks's cashapp: $projecthardknocks20
To learn more about Project HardKnocks, visit the Instagram page project.hardknocks
Spend or Save?
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window - SPEND
This new Netflix series is mocking the thriller genre, with Kristen Bell lampooning the role Amy Adams played in The Woman in the Window.
Janet - SPEND
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson's first album. To celebrate, Janet is telling her story in this two-part documentary.
The Fallout - SPEND
The Fallout follows a student dealing with the aftermath of a shooting at her high school, starring Jenny Ortega, Julie Bowen, Shailene Woodley and Maddie Ziegler.
The Afterparty - SPEND
The Afterparty is an Apple TV series starring Tiffany Haddish as a detective, investigating the murder of a famous pop star at his 15th high school reunion