Windy City Weekend

Have you ever been caught talking behind someone's back?

Val and Ryan talk Chicago Bears hire new coach, President Biden's hot mic mishap and more
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Have you ever been caught talking behind someone's back?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk about the Bears hiring a new head coach!

Also, Val's son Max is stepping into his own as a track star! Ryan challenges Max to a future race!

Plus, President Joe Biden gets caught cursing Fox News reporter on a hot mic. The hosts talk about the times they've been caught talking about someone.

And, what does an ideal partner look like? Val and Ryan break down the top signs that your husband is a keeper!

Project Hardknocks


EMBED More News Videos

Now, instead of mourning in silence, Harris' family and friends are turning tragedy into legacy by continuing the work of his nonprofit.


Last summer, 24-year-old Dashaun Harris was shot and killed in the South Loop. Before his untimely death, Harris was the CEO and founder of the unofficial non-profit, Project HardKnocks. The initial mission of Project HardKnocks was to host a food drive on Thanksgiving.

"He created it five years back. Pretty much, he just saw a lot of problems throughout our community and stepped up to help," Harris's friend and Project HardKnocks organizer, Nersa Backstrom said.

Now, instead of mourning in silence, Harris' family and friends are turning tragedy into a legacy by continuing the work of his nonprofit. Last Thanksgiving with the help of close to 200 volunteers, Project HardKnocks donated winter clothes to several local nonprofits and fed the homeless on the city's south side. Harris's friend and Project HardKnocks organizer, Brian Simmons, said the goal now is to transform Project HardKnocks into an official nonprofit.

"We have to keep doing exactly what he was already doing and grow this as big as we possibly can to impact as many people as we possibly can because that's what he did when he was here," Simmons said.

You can donate to Project HardKnocks's cashapp: $projecthardknocks20

To learn more about Project HardKnocks, visit the Instagram page project.hardknocks

Spend or Save?


EMBED More News Videos

Movie critic Richard Roeper tell you which new movies you should save or spend on



The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window - SPEND
This new Netflix series is mocking the thriller genre, with Kristen Bell lampooning the role Amy Adams played in The Woman in the Window.

Janet - SPEND
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson's first album. To celebrate, Janet is telling her story in this two-part documentary.

The Fallout - SPEND
The Fallout follows a student dealing with the aftermath of a shooting at her high school, starring Jenny Ortega, Julie Bowen, Shailene Woodley and Maddie Ziegler.

The Afterparty - SPEND
The Afterparty is an Apple TV series starring Tiffany Haddish as a detective, investigating the murder of a famous pop star at his 15th high school reunion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesentertainmentwindy city weekend
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Bologna face mask, celebrity gossip and reporter hit by car on live TV
Is there a cut-off date to wishing a Happy New Year?
New Year's resolutions, Betty White death and Christmas tree disposal
Pillow talk: Should you keep tabs on your partner's ex?
TOP STORIES
Heavy lake-effect snow pummels parts of Chicago area | Live Radar
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Thieves smash window of State Street Macy's
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
99 license plate reading cameras installed on Dan Ryan, ISP says
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Boy, 11, charged in armed Chicago carjacking caught on video
Show More
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
Antioch man missing for days after car crash
Lincoln Park HS students post video on races they'd never date
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News