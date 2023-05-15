13 new aldermen sworn into Chicago City Council alongside Mayor Brandon Johnson

Thirteen new Chicago City Council members were sworn in alongside new Mayor Brandon Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new mayor and 13 new alderman were sworn into the 2023 Chicago City Council.

"It's just a dream," said 48th Ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth. "It's great. It's surreal, and I feel good about the strides we are going to make in the new city council."

Alderman Lamont Robinson, who represents the 4th Ward, also weighed in.

"There is a new day coming in the city of Chicago with Mayor Brandon Johnson, with my new colleagues from all different backgrounds across the city of Chicago. Chicago has been in need of change. Finally, we bring that today," Robinson said.

Johnson started his tenure with support from some of his former colleagues at the Cook County Board.

"Classic Brandon. He understands this city. He understands what he needs to do, and his life just comes out at you," said Former Cook County Commissioner Larry Sufferdin.

There was special message from former Mayor Richard M. Daley delivered to Johnson by Cook County Commissioner John Daley, the brother of the former mayor.

"This is a great day for the city of Chicago. If he succeeds, the city succeeds. I think he will be a great mayor," the commissioner said. "He said, 'mayor, good luck to you, and don't ever second-guess yourself.'"

And, in Congress, some looked to support the incoming administration to make improvements for all Chicagoans, including longtime residents and new arrivals.

"I'm hopeful. I'm excited, and certainly, we all feel a sense of responsibility to make sure that he succeeds, because if he doesn't, neither do we," said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez.

There may be a bit more celebrating on Monday, but those sworn in understand their work begins immediately.