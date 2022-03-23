Chicago City Council: Aldermen take attendance, cast votes electronically for 1st time | Watch Live

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the very first time, Chicago aldermen took attendance and cast votes electronically during the city council meeting Wednesday."Council will come to order, please use the pad to log your presence," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said as the council debuted electronic voting.A number of aldermen received technical assistance getting logged in and set up. The opening prayer included a request for divine help as well."It actually went fine," said Ald. Sue Sadlowski Garza, 10th Ward. "There was a few glitches and I think I'll welcome to the age of electronics. I think it's about time that we brought City Council up to speed."As the first actual vote took place in the afternoon, the tally board lit up with green yes votes."A couple of us had technical difficulties because the network wouldn't connect," said Ald. Walter Burnett, 27th Ward.One day after announcing the three finalists for a Chicago Casino, the mayor's ordinance to set up a special super committee of committee chair and vice-chairs to review the finalists led to some heated debate. Opponents were concerned that the entire council should be involved."If we wanted to include everybody that that would be good, but at the very least it should be aldermen whose wards can be directly impacted," said Ald. Sophia King, 4th Ward. "Their constituents need to have a voice.""Ample opportunity will be given to ever single member of the body to participate, kick the tires," Lightfoot said."I think what the mayor is trying to do is, she's trying to offload this decision on to the city council," said Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward, "because when the decision goes bust and it's a bad decision, she's going to blame the city council instead of taking responsibility of what's happening."In the end the committee was approved with city council members being told they can all participate in the meetings, and the mayor encouraged them to do so. A decision on the casino is expected this summer.