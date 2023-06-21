5 injured, including 2 children, in Back of the Yards crash: Chicago police

A Chicago crash injured 5, including 2 children, on South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards Tuesday night, CPD says.

2 children injured after car goes into Ashland business in good condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured Tuesday night after a car crashed into a building in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The crash took place about 8:10 p.m. in the 4600-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

A blue SUV traveling east on 47th Street disobeyed a traffic signal and hit a white van, which was driving south on Ashland, police said. The van then jumped the curb and hit a commercial business, which was open.

The 47-year-old male driver of the blue SUV, who was the only person in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The 56-year-old female driver of the van and three others, including two children, were taken to local hospitals in good condition.

No one in the business was injured, and citations are pending, police said.

