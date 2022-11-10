Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after a car hit him in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, CPD said.

The male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn in the 4600-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. when he hit an unidentified male on a motorcycle, Chicago police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured, and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No. 4 Cottage Grove buses are temporarily rerouted via Cottage Grove, 43rd Street, King Drive, 47th Street and Cottage Grove, due to street blockage, the CTA said.