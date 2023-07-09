16 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash on South Side: Chicago fire officials

A Chicago crash involving a CTA bus left 16 injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood early Sunday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixteen people were injured early Sunday morning after a crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive involving a CTA bus and a car, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD tweeted about the incident just before 6:45 a.m., and said it took place in the 4400-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood.

Three people were seriously injured and 13 others were in good condition after the crash, CFD said.

Seven people refused treatment.

Those injured were taken to local hospitals.

The car involved also caught fire, CFD said.

The CTA said northbound 6 Jackson Park Express buses are temporarily rerouted due to street blockage.

Lake Shore Drive is closed northbound in the area, CFD said.