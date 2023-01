Chicago Fire Department: 4 women injured, including 2 pedestrians, after car rolls over in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four women were injured in a crash in the West Loop Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said two of the victims were pedestrians and two were inside of a rolled-over car.

The pedestrians were hit and thrown into a wall, CFD said.

Two women were transported to hospitals in critical condition and two in stable condition, CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.