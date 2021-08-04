Girl, 16, killed in Hermosa hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday night.Chicago police said a tan minivan traveling east in the 4500-block of Armitage Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. rear-ended a white Dodge Charger that was traveling in the same direction.The rear end of the Charger hit the back of a parked semitrailer that was facing east on Armitage, killing the teen, who was in the back of the Charger, police said.The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 44-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic for observation, and the front passenger, a 49-year-old woman, was transported to Illinois Masonic with leg pain. Neither suffered major injuries, police said.The minivan did not stop, left the scene and its occupants have not been found, according to CPD. Police are searching for two male suspects with heavy builds.The man inside the parked semi was not hurt, police said.Major Accidents and Area Five detectives are investigating.