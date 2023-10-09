Pedestrian seriously injured in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash; Chicago police seek driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle Saturday night on the city's West Side.
The individual was crossing the street in the 4700-block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park, when a vehicle traveling east on Lake hit the person, police said.
The victim suffered serious injuries, and the vehicle did not stop, according to CPD.
SEE ALSO: Man charged in death of USPS worker trapped under mail truck in hit-and-run crash: Houston police
Police described the vehicle involved as a possibly silver four-door sedan, with a sunroof and tinted windows. It could be a Chevy Malibu or Ford Fusion with front-end damage, police said.
CPD provided a photo of the vehicle involved, which appears to show a silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood