Pedestrian seriously injured in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash; Chicago police seek driver

A Chicago hit-and-run crash seriously injured a pedestrian on West Lake Street in West Garfield Park; CPD shared a photo of the car involved.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle Saturday night on the city's West Side.

The individual was crossing the street in the 4700-block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park, when a vehicle traveling east on Lake hit the person, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries, and the vehicle did not stop, according to CPD.

Police described the vehicle involved as a possibly silver four-door sedan, with a sunroof and tinted windows. It could be a Chevy Malibu or Ford Fusion with front-end damage, police said.

CPD provided a photo of the vehicle involved, which appears to show a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

