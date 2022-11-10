Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say

There was a Chicago crash early Thursday morning on State Street in the Loop. A car hit a building, CPD and CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after crashing into a building in the Loop, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The man was driving a BMW X5 south in the 200-block of South State Street just after 2:45 a.m. when he didn't stop at a red light, according to CPD.

As he drove through the intersection, he hit a Dodge Charger, driven by a 30-year-old man, that was going west, CPD said.

The BMW then hit the side of a building, causing minor damage.

Chicago fire officials said the driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital in good condition. He was cited for failing to produce insurance and failing to stop at a solid red signal, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

A building inspector was called to the scene.

