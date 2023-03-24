Chicago police officer injured in Ravenswood crash: CPD

A Chicago crash Friday morning left a CPD officer injured on Wilson Avenue in Ravenswood, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured early Friday morning when the vehicle the officer was inside was involved in a crash on the Northwest Side, CPD said.

The officer was the only one inside the vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 1600-block of West Wilson Avenue in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood, police said.

The officer was en route to a call with lights activated, traveling west on Wilson, when a black Honda CRV traveling south on Ashland Avenue hit the police car, CPD said.

The crash took place at the intersection. The officer's vehicle spun out after being hit and hit another vehicle, which was waiting at a red light, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

A man and woman were in the vehicle that hit the CPD car and were not injured, CPD said.

The third vehicle involved had two men inside, who also were not injured.

No one else was injured in the incident, and no citations are pending.

