Chicago man charged in South Loop crash that killed 1, injured 6, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 12:20PM
Chicago police said a man has been charged in a fatal crash on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged has been charged in a fatal South Loop crash Sunday night, police said.

Kendall Sprouts, 18, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1400-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8 p.m., police said.

A Hyundai Sonata made a sudden U-turn as officers approached and hit two other vehicles, police said.

Police said Sprouts was speeding when he crashed into the driver who made the U-turn.

Two passengers in the Hyundai, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 32-year-old woman driving an SUV and a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who were passengers in her vehicle were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Sprouts is expected in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

