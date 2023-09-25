Chicago police are investigating four robberies that took place in less than an hour on the North Side Sunday night.

Armed robbers target victims on North Side 4 times in less than an hour, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted victims on the North Side in four incidents in less than an hour on the North Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

One robbery took place in the 600-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 11:20 p.m.

Police said a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk when four male suspects got out of a white SUV and took their phones and wallet at gunpoint.

"A white SUV was going extremely quickly westbound and they ended up going into the wrong lane and I knew exactly what was going to happen," armed robbery victim Maria said. "Three guys got out, at least one maybe two had guns. I knew that I wasn't going to fight."

Three other robberies involving suspects in a white SUV also took place in the:

900-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 11 p.m.

1700-block of West Hubbard Street at about 11:15 p.m.

1400-block of North Halsted Street at about 11:40 p.m.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said.

