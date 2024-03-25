WATCH LIVE

Chicago police issue warning for armed robberies in Wicker Park, River North

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 25, 2024 12:59AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a crime alert warning after a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest Sides.

At least six armed robberies happened Saturday morning in Wicker Park and River North, police said.

In each of the crimes, multiple offenders armed with guns approached the victims, stole property and then fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

The robberies happened in the morning hours Saturday at the following locations.

  • 1300 block of North Wood Street
  • 1600 block of West Division Street
  • 1900 block of West Division Street
  • 1100 block of North Wells Street
  • 200 block of West Erie Street
  • 200 block of West Walton Street

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
