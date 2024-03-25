Chicago police issue warning for armed robberies in Wicker Park, River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a crime alert warning after a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest Sides.
At least six armed robberies happened Saturday morning in Wicker Park and River North, police said.
In each of the crimes, multiple offenders armed with guns approached the victims, stole property and then fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.
The robberies happened in the morning hours Saturday at the following locations.
SEE ALSO | Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in North Side armed robbery spree
No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood