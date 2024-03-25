Chicago police issue warning for armed robberies in Wicker Park, River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a crime alert warning after a string of armed robberies on the North and Northwest Sides.

At least six armed robberies happened Saturday morning in Wicker Park and River North, police said.

In each of the crimes, multiple offenders armed with guns approached the victims, stole property and then fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

The robberies happened in the morning hours Saturday at the following locations.

1300 block of North Wood Street

1600 block of West Division Street

1900 block of West Division Street

1100 block of North Wells Street

200 block of West Erie Street

200 block of West Walton Street

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

