Chicago crime: Burglars target seniors with 'fake mechanical problem' on Northwest Side, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning after a series of burglaries targeting seniors on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said robbers working in tandem hit at least eight homes in recent weeks. The most recent happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said one person distracts the homeowner with a fake mechanical problem while another person enters the home to steal jewelry and money.

Police encouraged residents to ensure their front and back doors are locked, even if they are home, and ensure cameras are working and recording.

Burglaries happened at the following locations and times:
- 8100 block of West Berwyn Ave. on May 28 at 4:00 p.m.
- 5000 block of West Sunnyside Ave. on May 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
- 5300 block of West Berenice Ave. on June 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

- 5800 block of West Foster Ave. on June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
- 5700 block of North Merrimac Ave. on June 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Dakin Ave. on June 13, 2022 at 4:20 p.m.
- 4300 block of North Narragansett Ave. on June 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
- 6000 block of West School St. on June 18, 2022 at 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD.
