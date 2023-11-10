2 charged in North Side burglaries, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man and teen were charged after several North Side burglaries this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man and a 15-year-old boy are facing felony burglary charges after several burglaries on the North Side this week.

Police said Vernon Edwards, 18, and a 15-year-old boy are connected to more than a dozen overnight burglaries this week, targeting mostly bars and restaurants.

Stores along Lincoln Avenue in North Center and Lincoln Square were hit especially hard.

Police said these two suspects were part of a five-person crew in the alleged burglaries.

Edwards has been charged with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm. The teen has been charged with four counts of burglary.

