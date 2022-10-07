Victim of violent West Loop car theft hopes new surveillance video will lead to suspect, missing dog

Chicago police released video of a violent car theft in the West Loop over Labor Day weekend in the hopes that someone will recognize the thief and turn him in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The victim of a violent car theft is speaking out after police released a new clue to track down her attacker.

The incident over Labor Day weekend near Clark and Van Buren in West Loop was caught on surveillance video.

In the video, you can see a man trying to take the woman's car. The two of them struggle before he drags her and ultimately pushes her out of the car.

The woman's dog, Bella, was in the back of that car.

She said despite her physical injuries, the hardest part was losing Bella, who's still missing.

The victim hopes the video will lead to him being found and, ultimately, Bella coming home.