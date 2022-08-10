'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.

"I was running for my life and I was just scared," she said.

The woman was on her way home from her friend's place, walking familiar streets, but ending up in unfamiliar territory.

"If they would have grabbed me, I would have been gone," she said.

The woman asked ABC7 to hide her identity, but not her story of survival.

"When was the moment you knew something wasn't right?" asked ABC7's Cate Cauguiran.

"When they swerved on me, how they swerved the car in front of me and stopped," the woman said.

Chicago police said the robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near 69th and Halsted after two people got out of a white SUV and confronted the victim.

"These guys blocked me in and they jumped out the passenger side front and back and was like, 'come here, come here,'" she said.

She said that's when her survival instinct kicked in.

"I took my purse and I tossed at them and I stepped back a couple times and I had to kick out my shoes," she said.

The move bought her time before she said one person tried to grab her.

"Once they said, 'come here, come here' I was already backed up enough I got out my shoes and I took off,'" the victim recalled. "If they would have snatched me it would have been over for me."

The woman managed to away. Her attackers also took off, with her stolen purse.

"At the end of the day, I should be able to walk from my friend's house to my house without being attacked or fearing for my life," she said.

Police have canvassed the area for surveillance video and said so far, no one is in custody.