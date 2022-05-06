Chicago gas station owners struggle with crime, claim city wrongfully shuts them down for days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owners of some gas stations in Chicago say they are paying the price for crime that happens at or near their businesses.They said they have been left with notices on their doors after Chicago police shut them down for days after a crime happens on or near the property."We felt kind of betrayed because we complied with everything they told us. We gave them the video," said gas station owner Ahmed Mohsin.The Arab American Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday with gas station owners from all across the city, claiming the city is targeting Arab-American store owners.Mohsin's Citgo near West Chicago and North Hamlin avenues is one example of that. His store has been shut down since Monday after a man was shot and killed there.The store said it voluntarily closed for two days and provided police with this surveillance video. ABC7 has frozen that surveillance video right before a man fires off several rounds of an AK47, killing a 32-year-old man.The city said the police superintendent has the authority to close businesses if there is a threat to public safety, adding that it closed this Citgo using that authority.But the group wonders why the store still remains closed."Why is this store being closed? What did they have to do with the crime," asked Ray Hanania with the Arab American Chamber of Commerce. "It's been two days. How long does it take to investigate?"These gas station owners all across the city said they're a victim of the neighborhood their shops are in, so they've added the proper security with all these cameras posted. But even with that protection, they said the city is still wrongfully shutting them down for days."Without a reason. Just a sticker -- they don't tell us why," said Mohsin. "We have to ask for a hearing and a hearing could take them five days. Meanwhile, we're closed for five days and I have employees asking if they can come back and I have no answer for them."The city released a lengthy statement to ABC7, said in-part: "The City of Chicago is committed to the highest level of public safety at buildings and businesses to ensure safe and legal operations throughout the city."The statement goes on to say, "The city has been working closely with gas station owners to ensure compliance with the Municipal Code of Chicago," and that "A few months ago, several senior departmental leaders...hosted a round table for these very businesses."The city also said the Citgo station has been issued more than a dozen citations for violations, including tobacco violations and selling expired food items.Still, these owners are asking for quicker investigations that allow their stores to keep operating.They plan to continue voicing those concerns, along with some aldermen, at next week's city council hearing."Stop targeting Muslim Americans" Hanania said. "Give us our rights and do the job. Fight the crime, not the people that are doing their work."