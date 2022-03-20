home invasion

Chicago crime: Man stabbed in face after forcing way into woman's South Side home, police say

Man who invaded home has been arrested and charges are pending, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's South Side home Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said.

The man forced his way into a 30-year-old woman's residence through the front door in the Roseland neighborhood's 10700 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. The woman was met by the man inside, where a physical altercation ensued.

The offender then fled the scene and self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center with a stab wound to the left side of his face, police said. He was in stable condition.

The victim was not injured during the incident, police said.

The man was placed into custody and charges are pending, police said. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
