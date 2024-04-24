WATCH LIVE

Man shot in neck while standing outside in Logan Square, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 11:15AM
A man was shot while standing outside in Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday, April 24.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while standing outside in Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 9:59 p.m. in the 2900-block of North Lawndale Avenue in Logan Square, according to police.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the neck and back while standing outside.

Police said the offender was traveling in a gray SUV. Detectives did not release a description of the shooter.

At last check the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if it was a targeted attack.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

