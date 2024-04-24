Man shot in neck while standing outside in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while standing outside in Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 9:59 p.m. in the 2900-block of North Lawndale Avenue in Logan Square, according to police.
A 43-year-old man was shot in the neck and back while standing outside.
Police said the offender was traveling in a gray SUV. Detectives did not release a description of the shooter.
READ ALSO | Group wanted for robbing at least 3 stores on Northwest Side: VIDEO
At last check the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It is unknown if it was a targeted attack.
No one is in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
READ ALSO | Funeral to be held next week for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca