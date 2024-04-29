Man dies after being shot, left in Walgreens parking lot in Logan Square: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was found shot in a parking lot on the Northwest Side in the early Sunday hours.

The man was found around 3:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to CPD.

The 28-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the body and taken to Illinois Masonic hospital by the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

He died at the hospital.

No one is in custody. Chicago police detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

