Chicago crime: Man stabbed during argument stabs offender back; 1 in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were stabbed Saturday morning in River North, police said.
Two men, 27 and 36, were in a verbal altercation in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street on Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said. The 36-year-old man began to stab the 27-year-old man around 11:33 a.m. During the altercation, the 27-year-old stabbed the 36-year-old back.
Both men were transported to Northwestern Hospital. The 27-year-old was in an unknown condition while the 36-year-old, who sustained a stab wound to the head, is in custody and charges are pending, police said. Area Three Detectives are investigating the altercation.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
