Chicago crime: 2 teens charged after man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers have been charged after a man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the Fuller Park neighborhood's 200 block of West 47th Street near the 47th Street Red Line station.

Two teen boys, 14 and 16 years old, allegedly implied they had weapons before beating a 28-year-old man and taking his belongings.

Officers found the teens in the 2400 block of South State Street. They have been charged with felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor battery.

Police did not provide information on the victim's condition.

