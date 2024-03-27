Smash-and-grab: Video catches thieves ram SUV into contracting business in Kilbourn Park

Surveillance video caught thieves ram an SUV into a contracting business in a smash-and-grab robbery near Kilpatrick Avenue on Tuesday.

Surveillance video caught thieves ram an SUV into a contracting business in a smash-and-grab robbery near Kilpatrick Avenue on Tuesday.

Surveillance video caught thieves ram an SUV into a contracting business in a smash-and-grab robbery near Kilpatrick Avenue on Tuesday.

Surveillance video caught thieves ram an SUV into a contracting business in a smash-and-grab robbery near Kilpatrick Avenue on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of dollars worth of equipment and cash were stolen from a Northwest Side business Tuesday morning, the business owner said.

The crime happened around 5 a.m. at Way-Ken Contractors Supply near Kilpatrick Avenue and Belmont Avenue in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

"They don't care. They obviously don't care," Owner of Way-Ken Contractors Supply Wayne Weinke III said.

Surveillance video captured masked suspects ramming a black SUV into a gate leading into the Kilbourn Park business.

Weinke said they took off with at least $5,000 worth of construction tools and cash.

READ ALSO | 1 killed in shooting, crash in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say

"It's extremely frustrating since we go through all the steps to try and keep people out of our building, blocking doors, putting gates up. Locking locks," Weinke said. "We park a truck up against the overhead door, we have a gate on the outside that we thought would keep people from backing into the door."

Surveillance video shows at least two masked suspects using flashlights to find and snatch different pieces of equipment, like saws, welders and generators.

"They went into places, nooks and crannies in this place where they could have been trapped in and they had no idea," Weinke said. "They didn't care."

Weinke said his father watched the break-in from his phone in real-time, but at that point, there was little they could do.

"If they want us to follow the rules, they need to enforce the rules for everybody equally," Weinke said.

No one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood