WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: At least 6 cars ransacked in South Loop, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 9:38PM
At least 6 cars ransacked in South Loop: Chicago police
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Police Department is investigating at least six car break-ins that happened along West 16th Street in South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person or people who broken into several cars early Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

Police said someone in a blue Dodge Charger broke out the windows and ransacked at least six cars that were parked along West 16th Street.

SEE ALSO | Car break-ins continue in South Loop despite increase in Chicago police patrols

It happened around 1:30 this a.m., and car owners ABC7 spoke with said they're frustrated.

Dozens of cars have been vandalized on the South Side recently. Last week, several cars in the Kenwood neighborhood were targeted.

READ MORE | More than 40 cars vandalized at Ford Assembly Plant on Far South Side; no one in custody, CPD says

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW