Chicago crime: At least 6 cars ransacked in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person or people who broken into several cars early Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

Police said someone in a blue Dodge Charger broke out the windows and ransacked at least six cars that were parked along West 16th Street.

It happened around 1:30 this a.m., and car owners ABC7 spoke with said they're frustrated.

Dozens of cars have been vandalized on the South Side recently. Last week, several cars in the Kenwood neighborhood were targeted.

