Man, 67, stabbed to death in South Shore, woman in custody, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 2:41AM
67-year-old man dies after physical altercation in South Shore: CPD
A 67-year-old man died after a physical altercation on South Cyril Avenue in South Shore, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending in the stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was found unresponsive about 9 p.m. Monday in the 7100-block of South Cyril Avenue, police said.

He suffered fatal lacerations to the head and lower right leg in the incident, according to CPD.

The man was not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the altercation began.

Police said they have a woman in custody and charges are pending. They said the woman and the victim had been in a relationship.

