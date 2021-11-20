chicago crime

Group of thieves target Michigan Avenue Neiman Marcus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Group of thieves steal merchandise from Mag Mile Neiman Marcus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said the Michigan Avenue Neiman Marcus was the target of a group of thieves Friday night.

Police said that around 6:30 p.m. a group of suspects in two to three cars pulled up outside the Neiman Marcus in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue. The group got out of the vehicles, went into the store, and took a large amount of merchandise before running back to out the cars.

The group fled in their vehicles.

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken and if any kind of merchandise was targeted. It was also not immediately clear how many people were involved.

No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

