North Side city council representation undergoing major change with 4 long term aldermen retiring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are multiple lakefront wards on Chicago's North Side that are electing a new alderperson Tuesday night as four longtime City Council representatives are retiring in the 43rd, 44th, 46th and 48th wards.

Timmy Knudsen is fighting to keep his seat in the 43rd Ward, which covers most of Lincoln Park. Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed him to the ole after former alderwoman Michele Smith stepped down.

Knudsen is challenged by five other candidates. With 87% of precincts reporting, Knudsen is holding onto a narrow lead against Brian Comer with 27% to 24%.

In the 44th Ward, which represents parts of Lakeview, Tom Tunney is retiring as alderman and his chief of staff Bennett Lawson is the only candidate running to succeed him.

Chicago's 46th Ward, which covers Uptown, Buena Park and parts of Lakeview East will also see a new alderperson with James Cappleman retiring. With 83% of precincts reporting, Angela Clay is leading with 37% of the vote, with Kim Walz next with 25% and Marianne LaLonde in third with 17%.

And in the Edgewater-Andersonville area, Harry Osterman is retiring as alderman of the 48th Ward. Ten candidates are vying for that seat. With 89% of precincts reporting, Joe Dunne is leading with 27% of the vote, followed by Lena Manaa-Hoppenworth with 22% and Nick Ward with 18%.