Chicago paramedic fired, another suspended after investigation into patient's death, CFD says

A Chicago paramedic has been fired after a patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was fired after his superiors said he failed to take care of a patient who later died.

That patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, was pronounced dead at Thorek Memorial Hospital on August 31. He stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.

The fire department looked at body camera video from a police officer who was there. Its investigation found the paramedics violated several protocols, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Paramedic Dakota Ibrahim was fired. His fellow paramedic Joseph Schultz was suspended.