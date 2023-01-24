WATCH LIVE

Chicago paramedic fired, another suspended after investigation into patient's death, CFD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 12:02AM
A Chicago paramedic has been fired after a patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was fired after his superiors said he failed to take care of a patient who later died.

That patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, was pronounced dead at Thorek Memorial Hospital on August 31. He stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.

SEE ALSO | Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies of positional asphyxiation

The fire department looked at body camera video from a police officer who was there. Its investigation found the paramedics violated several protocols, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Paramedic Dakota Ibrahim was fired. His fellow paramedic Joseph Schultz was suspended.

