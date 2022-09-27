CFD: 2 workers trapped in exterior elevator on silo on SE Side rescued

Firefighters rescue two workers trapped on the side of a silo about 150 feet above the ground.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two workers were rescued after they became stuck in an exterior elevator on a silo in the South Deering neighborhood on the Southeast Side Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the responded to 2150 East 130th Street to rescue two workers trapped about 150 feet up on a 200-foot silo. Rescuers were able to get the two workers back on the ground safely.

CFD said there are no medical issues with the workers.

CFD officials said the cause of he elevator malfunction appeared to be electrical. Safety features of the elevators were working properly and the workers were not in danger.

