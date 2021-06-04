deadly fire

Woman found dead during Englewood house fire, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead during Englewood fire: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead during an Englewood house fire early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 6900-block of South Stewart Avenue for a reported fire about 5:20 a.m., police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

RELATED: Fire on Mackinac Island leaves historic home damaged, local officials say

Six others, four adults and two children, ages 2 and 11, were displaced because of the fire, CPD said.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire's cause was not immediately known, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodfiredeadly firehouse firefire deathchicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Great Chicago Fire: How weather played a role
150 years since the Great Chicago Fire
1 found dead after Libertyville fire: police
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News