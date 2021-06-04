Woman found dead during Englewood house fire, Chicago police say

Emergency responders were called to the 6900-block of South Stewart Avenue for a reported fire about 5:20 a.m., police said.
When they arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Six others, four adults and two children, ages 2 and 11, were displaced because of the fire, CPD said.
No other injuries were reported, and the fire's cause was not immediately known, police said.
