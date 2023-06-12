2 men injured, 1 critically, in Fuller Park fire: Chicago police

A Chicago fire left 2 men injured, 1 critically, on South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park early Monday morning, CPD and CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were injured, one critically, in a fire at an abandoned home on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning, police and fire officials said.

The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. in the 4700-block of South Princeton Avenue in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The two men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair and critical condition, according to CPD. Both were suffering from smoke inhalation and one was also burned, Chicago fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the one-and-a-half story building, the flames were intense, but the fire was put out just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.