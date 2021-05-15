fatal fire

1 dead, 1 critical after Garfield Park house fire, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
1 dead, 1 critical after Garfield Park fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire Friday night.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at West Jackson Boulevard and South Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago fire said when they arrived, smoke was pouring from the building's basement.

RELATED: Annette Nance-Holt nominated to be CFD's first Black female commissioner

A woman in her 70s who was pulled from the home was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said a man in his 60s was found dead inside the home.



This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

