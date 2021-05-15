1 dead, 1 critical after Garfield Park house fire, CFD says

4452 W. Jackson Still & Box fire; fire is out; 1 Female victim in her 70s taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition (smoke inhalation); 1 DOA victim believed to be male in his 60s. Fire is under investigation. No further info (Merritt). pic.twitter.com/qM8YOIvOzX — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire Friday night.It happened about 11:30 p.m. at West Jackson Boulevard and South Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood.Chicago fire said when they arrived, smoke was pouring from the building's basement.A woman in her 70s who was pulled from the home was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.Fire officials said a man in his 60s was found dead inside the home.